'Mythic Quest' creator Rob McElhenney lauds Apple contributions to creative process
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Ahead of the debut of Apple TV+ exclusive "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," the service's first comedy series, creator and star Rob McElhenney expounds on working with the tech giant as it feels its way through Hollywood.
Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet Season 1 Trailer
Plot synopsis: Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game -- they happen in the...
Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) thinks he's God's gift to video games... and the rest of his colleagues find him insufferable.
