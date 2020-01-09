Global  

'Mythic Quest' creator Rob McElhenney lauds Apple contributions to creative process

AppleInsider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ahead of the debut of Apple TV+ exclusive "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," the service's first comedy series, creator and star Rob McElhenney expounds on working with the tech giant as it feels its way through Hollywood.
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet trailer

Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet trailer 02:04

 Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet Season 1 Trailer Plot synopsis: Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game -- they happen in the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ 'Mythic Quest' Star Rob McElhenney Calls Apple 'Really Helpful' in Creative Process

Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is set to launch on February 7, and star and creator Rob McElhenney has shared some insights into working with...
MacRumours.com

Hilarious trailer for Apple TV+'s 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' skewers game developers

Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) thinks he's God's gift to video games... and the rest of his colleagues find him insufferable.  In Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet,...
Mashable Also reported by •MacRumours.comAppleInsider

