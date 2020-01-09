Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IT industry shares suggestions to PM Modi’s tweet on Union Budget 2020

CRN Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on Union Budget 2020.IT Industry leaders were quick to share budget-related ideas and suggestions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1. Shibu Paul, VP – International Sales at Array Networks “With more and more security breaches happening every […]

The post IT industry shares suggestions to PM Modi’s tweet on Union Budget 2020 appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade [Video]Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade

Pre-Budget talks FM Nirmala meets industry, services, trade

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:16Published

Sweetwater District to unveil latest plan to balance budget [Video]Sweetwater District to unveil latest plan to balance budget

The Sweetwater Union High School District is set to lay out a new plan to balance its budget.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Union Budget 2020: PM Modi invites ideas, suggestions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for this year's Union Budget. Modi retweeted the government's...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

PM Modi meets top economists ahead of Budget, discusses ways to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024

In view of low GDP and current economic slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a high level meeting with the top economists of the country in Niti...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.