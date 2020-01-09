Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone

MacRumours.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
13 years ago today, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld in San Francisco and surprised the world with the very first iPhone.

Jobs introduced the iPhone as if it were three separate products: an iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough internet communications device. Today, the iPhone is still all of those things, but also so much more.

Apple has sold well over a billion iPhones since 2007, and as of last January, the company's active installed base had hit 1.4 billion devices. Though iPhone sales were down last year, the iPhone continues to be Apple's single most successful product.
Apple has steadily improved the iPhone over the years, refining the design over and over again, updating the camera, and adding new biometric features, and all of these changes have made the iPhone even more indispensable in our daily lives. Improvements over the years:

· *2008*: App Store and 3G network support· *2009*: Personal Hotspot and video recording capabilities· *2010*: New form factor and Retina display· *2011*: Siri and iCloud· *2012*: 4-inch display, Lightning connector, and LTE· *2013*: Touch ID fingerprint sensor· *2014*: 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays· *2015*: 3D Touch, Live Photos, and 4K video recording· *2016*: Waterproofing, dual-lens camera for iPhone 7 Plus, no headphone jack· *2017*: No Home button, 5.8-inch OLED full screen display, wireless charging, fast charging, Face ID· *2018*: 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED screen sizes, three iPhone lineup· *2019*: Night mode, triple-lens cameras
Rumors suggest the iPhone is going to see a major overhaul in 2020, with Apple set to debut 5G connectivity, a revamped iPhone 4-style frame design, 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch iPhone sizes, and a time-of-flight laser-based camera system for better depth calculations and AR capabilities.Tag: Steve Jobs

This article, "Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone 01:04

 This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone. January 9, 2007. Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San Francisco. Jobs called the iPhone a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Internet Explorer 5 developer describes frustrations of working with Steve Jobs

On the 20th anniversary of Internet Explorer 5 for Mac, one of its key developers reveals how Apple's Steve Jobs ignored agreements, and made Microsoft pull...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

MR_flako1999

Eddie Santos RT @MacRumors: Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone https://t.co/W67zyr8TEN by @julipuli https:… 15 seconds ago

avfolk

Michael Sidoric Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone https://t.co/m0rX7zOdMi 17 seconds ago

forealstevejobs

Steve Job's Ghost RT @AldoMedia: Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone: 13 years ago today, then Apple CEO Steve J… 4 minutes ago

forealstevejobs

Steve Job's Ghost RT @iliketweeting01: Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When #SteveJobs Unveiled the Original #iPhone https://t.co/gYdt9qVxQ1 4 minutes ago

forealstevejobs

Steve Job's Ghost RT @techcen70555780: #SteveJobs Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone https://t.co/UUBqRoQ4Ec ht… 4 minutes ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone https://t.co/wCTWS9qZEH https://t.co/nwPSuMnFQY 13 minutes ago

T3NWs

J [MacRumors] Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone https://t.co/OxJ9Jzey8T 13 minutes ago

carlosaa23

Carlos Arteaga Today Marks the 13th Anniversary of When Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone. 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.