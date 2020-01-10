Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Doctor Strange 2's director has left due to 'creative differences'

TechRadar Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

There's No Way The Acura Type S Concept Isn't Close To Production-Ready | Jalopnik [Video]There's No Way The Acura Type S Concept Isn't Close To Production-Ready | Jalopnik

It’s been 10 years since we saw the last Type S in the form of the Acura TL Type S. It was a good and handsome car, with subtle differences that made it obvious only to people in the know. At this..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 06:46Published

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie - They fly now ?! [Video]STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie - They fly now ?!

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie - They fly now ?! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (also known as Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) is an upcoming American epic space opera..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Derrickson Steps Down as 'Doctor Strange 2' Director, Remains as EP

Making the announcement on his social media accounts, the filmmaker cites 'creative differences' as the reason why he drops out of the upcoming Marvel movie.
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.