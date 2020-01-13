Global  

'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award

MacRumours.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Billy Crudup has won a 2020 Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." The full list of winners is available here.
This represents the first major award won by Apple TV+. "The Morning Show" was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series last month, while stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, but competitors won in both categories.

"The Morning Show" was widely panned by critics upon the launch of Apple TV+, but they were only provided with the first three episodes to watch. The series has a strong audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and as more episodes came out in the series, some critics began to view the show more favorably too.
This article, "'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award" first appeared on MacRumors.com

