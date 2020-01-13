'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Billy Crudup has won a 2020 Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." The full list of winners is available here.
This represents the first major award won by Apple TV+. "The Morning Show" was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series last month, while stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, but competitors won in both categories.
"The Morning Show" was widely panned by critics upon the launch of Apple TV+, but they were only provided with the first three episodes to watch. The series has a strong audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and as more episodes came out in the series, some critics began to view the show more favorably too.
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus
This article, "'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and film.
Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award for his nearly 4-decade long career.
Kristen Bell,...
2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a..
Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the... Just Jared Also reported by •Sify •E! Online
Michelle Williams has added another award to her collection for her work in Fosse/Verdon. The 39-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a Limited... Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNews •The Age •Sify
Tweets about this
AIVAnet#News ‘The Morning Show’ Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics’ Choice Award https://t.co/bvTsIrJWWJ https://t.co/J4EsAxVfja 8 minutes ago
Liberal To Red Pill Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/fXqee8U02D 15 minutes ago
Tuan Le RT @MacRumors: ‘The Morning Show’ Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics’ Choice Award https://t.co/zu2Gl9hmwZ by @MacRumors https://t.co/h1Q… 16 minutes ago
AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award: Billy Crudup has won a 2020 Critics' Choice… https://t.co/JM9nnBbWxp 52 minutes ago
🐿️ Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
Billy C… https://t.co/f0Mk7dML7V 55 minutes ago
Marie.rogers ◟̽◞̽ 'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award https://t.co/2y5NLz018f https://t.co/xuxK8QqVbo 56 minutes ago
Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa 'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award https://t.co/birfM8h7fy 1 hour ago
เคนคลุงลุงเคน 'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award https://t.co/8wQgDZCPe0 #MacRumors1 hour ago