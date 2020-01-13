'The Morning Show' Actor Billy Crudup Wins 2020 Critics' Choice Award

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Billy Crudup has won a 2020 Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." The full list of winners is available here.

This represents the first major award won by Apple TV+. "The Morning Show" was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series last month, while stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, but competitors won in both categories.



"The Morning Show" was widely panned by critics upon the launch of Apple TV+, but they were only provided with the first three episodes to watch. The series has a strong audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and as more episodes came out in the series, some critics began to view the show more favorably too.

