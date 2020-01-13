Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G

AppleInsider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors suggesting that the 2020 5G "iPhone 12" will support the entire 5G spectrum, including mmWave, despite what other analysts have said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Analyst: All iPhone 5G Models Expected In 2020

Contradicting previous reports, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release all four 5G iPhones in the second half of 2020, according to MacRumors....
WebProNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Im_Juventino

MrRay 🇬🇭 RT @appleinsider: Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors suggesting that the 2020 5G #iPhone12 will support the entire 5G spectrum,… 16 seconds ago

turleymuller

Turley Muller Nobody will be using the mmWave. I think it’s possible mmWave support will be dropped in a few years anyway. https://t.co/JSULMlh9na 1 hour ago

EricRRogers

Eric Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G https://t.co/FQdT66ktmx 2 hours ago

A51FR3D

Asif APPLE: Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G: Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors… https://t.co/1KLDBNLNuw 2 hours ago

jostreff

Jordan Ostreff Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G https://t.co/XGbT105PFc 3 hours ago

LittleStickers

ThoseLittleStickers "Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G" https://t.co/j8uf5W60ko #TLS #News 3 hours ago

primo4k

primo4k  Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors suggesting that the 2020 5G #iPhone12 will support the entire 5G spec… https://t.co/1yrv9wJ8uh 3 hours ago

bellware_io

Bellware Upcoming 5G 'iPhone 12' expected to support 'true' mmWave 5G https://t.co/XQMPT54e0v 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.