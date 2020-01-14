Global  

Wedbush predicts $400 AAPL price on power of 5G 'iPhone 12' supercycle

AppleInsider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Following iPhone demand checks internationally, and predictions of an incredible 5G 'iPhone 12' debut, Wedbush has set a $350 per-share price target on Apple stock, but believes that $400 is possible if everything goes right in 2020.
