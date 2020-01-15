Global  

Trump tells Apple to 'step up to the plate' and unlock Pensacola shooter's iPhones

AppleInsider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump waded into the encryption battle on Tuesday with a tweet calling on Apple to "unlock" iPhones at the request of law enforcement agencies, suggesting the company should do so because of help it receives on trade and "other issues."
News video: Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone 00:32

 Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will...

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Calls on Apple to 'Step Up to the Plate' and Unlock iPhones Used by Florida Mass Shooter

United States President Donald Trump this afternoon weighed in on a disagreement between Apple and the FBI, calling on Apple to "step up to the plate" and "help...
MacRumours.com

Apple braces for legal fight with DOJ over Pensacola shooter's iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly building a small team of specialists to defend the company's encryption policies as a legal showdown with the Department of...
AppleInsider


