Trump tells Apple to 'step up to the plate' and unlock Pensacola shooter's iPhones
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () President Donald Trump waded into the encryption battle on Tuesday with a tweet calling on Apple to "unlock" iPhones at the request of law enforcement agencies, suggesting the company should do so because of help it receives on trade and "other issues."
