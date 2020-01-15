Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dell Technologies retains the top spot in India’s External Storage Industry in Q3 2019

CRN Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Dell Technologies has maintained its leadership in India’s enterprise storage systems industry with 32% by vendor revenue. The company is nearly 2.6 times the share of its nearest competitor in Q3 2019. India’s overall enterprise storage systems industry witnessed a y-o-y growth of 8% (by vendor revenue) and stood at USD $91.8 million in Q3 […]

The post Dell Technologies retains the top spot in India’s External Storage Industry in Q3 2019 appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India [Video]Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UC Browser Revamps India Strategy Will Launch Cloud Storage Service UC Drive in India

Reiterating its commitment to the mobile browser market* UC Browser* world No. 1 third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads has announced a...
NewsVoir

EW Nutrition Launches Revolutionary Enzyme in India

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- *In December 2019, EW Nutrition has officially launched Axxess XY, a novel, intrinsically thermostable xylanase...
PR Newswire Asia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.