Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dell Technologies has maintained its leadership in India’s enterprise storage systems industry with 32% by vendor revenue. The company is nearly 2.6 times the share of its nearest competitor in Q3 2019. India’s overall enterprise storage systems industry witnessed a y-o-y growth of 8% (by vendor revenue) and stood at USD $91.8 million in Q3 […]



The post Dell Technologies retains the top spot in India’s External Storage Industry in Q3 2019 appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

