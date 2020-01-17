Apple TV+ Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With Seinfeld's Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )



Apple has signed a multi-year agreement with multi-award-winning actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus to develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and actress. The deal marks her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service. "I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods." Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her long-running role as "Elaine" on the popular sitcom "Seinfeld."


