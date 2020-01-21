Apple CEO Tim Cook to Attend Davos Breakfast With Trump

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum conference and he plans to attend a breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump, reports Bloomberg.



Cook and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will brief Trump on a new campaign designed to highlight the multiple ways to get an education.‌‌Tim Cook‌ and Melania and Donald Trump‌ in August 2018



Cook has attempted to have a cordial relationship with Trump, and recently took Trump to tour Apple operations in Austin, Texas, but there have been tensions between the two due to an ongoing trade dispute with China and more recently, Apple's refusal to unlock the iPhones used by Flordia shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.



Ahead of the breakfast with Trump, Cook on Tuesday met with the prime ministers of Finland, Spain, and Croatia, but it's not known what was discussed.



