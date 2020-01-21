Apple May Develop Original Podcasts Related to Apple TV+ Content

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Apple is considering creating original podcasts focused on TV shows and movies from its Apple TV+ streaming service, reports Bloomberg. The podcasts would be used to promote ‌Apple TV‌+ content.



In the summer of 2019, Apple began asking podcast producers to pitch ideas for podcasts with connections to ‌Apple TV‌+ shows, and has since discussed making podcasts with the producers of some of those TV shows.

Apple's streaming TV service, which launched in November, has less content than other streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, so podcasts could provide Apple with a way to draw in new viewers. Though Apple is new to streaming TV, some of its shows, like "The Morning Show" have already earned award nominations and wins.



‌Apple TV‌+ competitor Netflix creates podcasts that offer behind the scenes looks at TV shows, so Apple could potentially offer something similar for its own shows.



Apple's plans have not been finalized, and it's not clear when ‌Apple TV‌+ podcasts might start rolling out if Apple does indeed decide to continue on with the project.

