Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple May Develop Original Podcasts Related to Apple TV+ Content

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Apple is considering creating original podcasts focused on TV shows and movies from its Apple TV+ streaming service, reports Bloomberg. The podcasts would be used to promote ‌Apple TV‌+ content.

In the summer of 2019, Apple began asking podcast producers to pitch ideas for podcasts with connections to ‌Apple TV‌+ shows, and has since discussed making podcasts with the producers of some of those TV shows.
Apple's streaming TV service, which launched in November, has less content than other streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, so podcasts could provide Apple with a way to draw in new viewers. Though Apple is new to streaming TV, some of its shows, like "The Morning Show" have already earned award nominations and wins.

‌Apple TV‌+ competitor Netflix creates podcasts that offer behind the scenes looks at TV shows, so Apple could potentially offer something similar for its own shows.

Apple's plans have not been finalized, and it's not clear when ‌Apple TV‌+ podcasts might start rolling out if Apple does indeed decide to continue on with the project.
Tags: Podcasts, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple May Develop Original Podcasts Related to Apple TV+ Content" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone [Video]Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone [Video]Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Upcoming Apple Podcasts expansion into original content will include companion content for TV+

Apple has built up some notable momentum with Apple TV+ in the few short months since the launch of the service, even bringing home some awards. Now a new report...
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ show ‘Little America’ to get a companion podcast, exec producer says

A recent report from Bloomberg claimed Apple was considering making original podcasts related to its Apple TV+ streaming service shows. Now we have further...
TechCrunch Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.