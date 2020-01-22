Apple's Upcoming Low-Cost iPhone Could Launch as Early as March
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Apple will start mass production on the rumored low-cost iPhone that's in the works starting in February, reports Bloomberg. The new iPhone could launch as soon as March after production begins.
Rumors suggest the new iPhone will be similar in design to an iPhone 8, offering up a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a Touch ID Home button instead of Face ID, and a single-lens rear camera, but it will be equipped with a modern A13 chip and 3GB RAM.iPhone SE and iPhone 8
The iPhone will be the first truly low-cost iPhone Apple has introduced since the iPhone SE, which has led to the device being called the "iPhone SE 2" in some rumors, even though it's not expected to be as small as the original iPhone SE. There has been some speculation that Apple could call it the "iPhone 9," a number that was skipped with the 2017 unveiling of the iPhone X, but it's not clear what it will be named.Render of what the low-cost iPhone could look like, via OnLeaks
Given the $399 pricing of the original iPhone SE, which was also positioned as a more affordable iPhone option, the new low-cost device could potentially be sold at the same $399 price point, making it Apple's most affordable iPhone. The iPhone 8 is currently the lowest priced iPhone Apple sells at $449.
The low-cost iPhone will be Apple's first iPhone in 2020, with additional iPhone models slated for release in the fall of 2020 with higher-end all-glass designs like current flagship iPhones, 5G technology, and rear 3D cameras. For full details on what to expect from the low-cost iPhone, make sure to check out our roundup.
