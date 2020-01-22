Amazon Music gaining on Spotify & Apple Music with 55 million subscribers globally

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Build a Music Playlist for Your Pet With Spotify 01:02 Build a Music Playlist for Your Pet With Spotify Based on what type of pet you own, 'Spotify for Pets' will make a list of tunes. @SpotifyNews, via Twitter As of now, the feature is available for cats, dogs and birds. You can also use it if you own a hamster or iguana. Spotify says it conducted an...