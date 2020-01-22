Global  

Amazon Music gaining on Spotify & Apple Music with 55 million subscribers globally

AppleInsider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Amazon Music continues to gain momentum, and is presently in third place in the streaming music race with a paid user base of over 55 million subscribers.
News video: Build a Music Playlist for Your Pet With Spotify

Build a Music Playlist for Your Pet With Spotify 01:02

 Build a Music Playlist for Your Pet With Spotify Based on what type of pet you own, 'Spotify for Pets' will make a list of tunes. @SpotifyNews, via Twitter As of now, the feature is available for cats, dogs and birds. You can also use it if you own a hamster or iguana. Spotify says it conducted an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘I Want My OTT’: Vevo’s Judelman Offers Ad Scale [Video]‘I Want My OTT’: Vevo’s Judelman Offers Ad Scale

It may have started out solely on YouTube and may have been cast simply as an online version of MTV, but music video network Vevo has bigger ambitions than that. In this video interview with Beet.TV,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:26Published

Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music [Video]Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music

Does your dog like salsa and your cat like reggae? Spotify is creating playlists based on your pet’s personality. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Music crosses 55 million subscribers globally, trails Apple Music

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its music streaming service had over 55 million customers globally, edging close to Apple Music but far behind Swedish rival...
Reuters

Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple Music

Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple MusicPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge Amazon Music often doesn’t get the same buzz as Spotify or Apple Music, but the service is still growing rapidly and is...
The Verge

