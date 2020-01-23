Global  

Broadcom inks two multi-year deals to supply Apple with wireless components

AppleInsider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Longtime Apple partner Broadcom on Thursday said it has negotiated two multi-year deals to supply wireless components to Apple, further extending the chipmaker's reach into the tech giant's supply chain.
Recent related news from verified sources

Broadcom announces new ‘high-performance component’ deals with Apple, valued at $15B

Chipmaker Broadcom has announced that it has inked two multi-year deals with Apple to provide “high-performance wireless components and modules.” These chips...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Reuters

Report: Apple sold nearly 60 million AirPods in 2019, grabbing 71% of totally wireless headphone revenue

We heard late last year from Bloomberg that AirPods shipments were expected to double year over year, and now a recent report backs up the huge growth...
9to5Mac


