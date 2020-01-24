Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Ticket agency StubHub offering 10% discount with Apple Pay

Ticket agency StubHub offering 10% discount with Apple Pay

AppleInsider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
For a limited time, the StubHub service is offering 10% off the price of any of its music, sports and entertainment tickets, if you buy using Apple Pay and the StubHub app. Terms and conditions do apply.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 10% purchases through StubHub

Apple has launched its latest weekly Apple Pay promotion: for the next week, you can get 10% off purchases at StubHub when you check out with Apple...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.