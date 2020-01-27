Global  

Apple Teases 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ in April

MacRumours.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Apple has shared a new teaser video for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that's coming to Apple TV+ in the spring.
Here's a little story they're about to tell…Coming April 24 to ‌Apple TV‌+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

The film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on ‌Apple TV‌+ on April 24. You can learn more about the "Beastie Boys Story" on the ‌Apple TV‌ app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory.

The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Teases 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ in April" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
