Avast antivirus harvested user data, then sold to Google, Microsoft

AppleInsider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Mac and Windows version of Avast antivirus has been used to harvest user data, an investigation claims, with some sensitive info sold to third parties, including Google, Microsoft, and Intuit.
Avast packaged detailed user data to be sold for millions of dollars

The popular antivirus program Avast has been selling users data to giant companies like Google, Home Depot, Microsoft and Pepsi, a joint investigation by...
engadget

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...
betanews

