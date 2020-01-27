Global  

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova live stream: how to watch Australian Open quarter-final tennis online from anywhere

TechRadar Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Defending champion Osaka - 'Last year I was fearless' [Video]Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Ashleigh Barty rockets into history books, winning her way into Australian Open semifinals

Ashleigh Barty has withstood a fierce challenge from Petra Kvitova to become the first local woman to reach the Australian Open semifinals in 36 years.
SBS

Sport24.co.za | Barty avenges Kvitova defeat to reach first Australian Open semi

Ashleigh Barty will play 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open semi-finals after the world No 1 defeated Petra Kvitova.
News24


BigV2011WCE

Victor Yong RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Ashleigh Barty has withstood a fierce challenge from Petra Kvitova to become the first local woman to reach the @Austr… 9 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Petra Kvitova to reach semi-finals https://t.co/4lk4ybkIpM https://t.co/U4ysOsh6eh 10 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/wXp19EAAEX | Barty avenges Kvitova defeat to reach first Australian Open semi: Ashleigh Barty will play 14… 11 minutes ago

astur7

🔴ايان⚪️ RT @SuperSportBlitz: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty beat Petra Kvitova (7) 7-6, 6-2 to become the first Australian woman to reach the #AusOpen s… 11 minutes ago

Doctorrr_Says

Tweetera Fan RT @HTSportsNews: Ashleigh Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Petra Kvitova @ashbarty #AusOpen https://t.co/hhqJtih3Rb 14 minutes ago

GibbSelleck

Jessica Gibb-Selleck RT @Tennis: Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the world No. 1, is into the #AusOpen semifinals with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over last year's runner-up… 14 minutes ago

GibbSelleck

Jessica Gibb-Selleck RT @GSMScores: #AUSOPEN WOMENS SINGLES Ashleigh Barty 7 6 Petra Kvitova 6 2 15 minutes ago

cnridings

Christopher Ridings RT @BBCNews: Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Petra Kvitova to reach semi-finals https://t.co/B5KeUPvMmW 16 minutes ago

