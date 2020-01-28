Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With its compact design, blurams Dome lite and Home Pro can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 720p and 1080p HD video respectively, along with intelligent alert, night vision, two-way talk, etc



The post blurams launches new range of Indoor Security Camera in India appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

