Nintendo details 'Pokemon Home' iPhone app and service subscription

AppleInsider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Nintendo has announced a February release date for Pokemon Home, how much it will cost, and what games are compatible with the service.
Pokémon Home costs three times more than the service it replaces

Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Home sometime next month, Nintendo has shared pricing for the upcoming cross-platform storage and transfer service. A month...
engadget

