Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple releases macOS 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2

Apple releases macOS 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2

AppleInsider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Apple has released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, macOS 10.15.3 Catalina and tvOS 13.3.1 to the public, with the latest versions offering bug fixes and performance improvements to iPhones and iPads as a smaller incremental release, rather than offering major new features.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 for developers

Apple today released the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. This comes as Apple earlier this week released the third developer betas of iOS 13.3.1,...
9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 to developers for testing

A few days after the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS betas were released, Apple has made the macOS 10.15.3 beta 3 available to developers for testing.
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

CapriLaptop

Laptop Capri O’Grady’s PowerPage » Apple releases macOS 10.15.3 Catalina update https://t.co/Io5yZji5GM https://t.co/SUv7q1il8j 4 hours ago

AppleVisXL

AppleVisXL #AppleVisBlogReply: Apple Releases macOS 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1 - https://t.co/8j7ya7Xj9Q 13 hours ago

sgurnani

Sachin Gurnani RT @appleinsider: Apple has released updates for #iPhone, #iPad, #AppleWatch, #Mac and #AppleTV users, bringing their devices up to #iOS 13… 18 hours ago

real_world_IT

Real World IT RT @real_world_IT: Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 With Pro Display XDR Optimizations, Improvements to Multi-Stream Video Editing for… 1 day ago

SwiftOnTech

SwiftOnTech Apple releases tvOS 13.3.1 [Updated: macOS 10.15.3 and watchOS 6.1.2 released] https://t.co/LlRjqXaLxX https://t.co/GOA7jZ6LF3 1 day ago

macdaddy590

Brent Crawford 🏢 Apple releases macOS 10.5.3 software update https://t.co/eTuavq6UYq 2 days ago

AppleVisXL

AppleVisXL #AppleVisBlogReply: Apple Releases macOS 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1 - https://t.co/rSVNZ3Hajb 3 days ago

elsa_rosenberg

Elsa E. Rosenberg RT @HoneycuttInc: Stay safe: Update your devices. #CyberSecurity https://t.co/QxSLzMumtc 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.