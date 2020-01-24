Apple releases macOS 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, macOS 10.15.3 Catalina and tvOS 13.3.1 to the public, with the latest versions offering bug fixes and performance improvements to iPhones and iPads as a smaller incremental release, rather than offering major new features. 👓 View full article

