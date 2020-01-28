Global  

Apple Reports 1Q 2020 Results: $22.2B Profit on $91.8B Revenue, Best Quarter Ever

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Apple today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2019.

For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $91.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $22.2 billion, or $4.99 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $84.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.0 billion, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The quarter was the best in Apple's history in terms of revenue and profit, topping the first fiscal quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.4 percent, compared to 38.0 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 61 percent of revenue. Apple also declared an upcoming dividend payment of $0.77 per share, payable February 13 to shareholders of record as of February 10.
“We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the holiday quarter our active installed base of devices grew in each of our geographic segments and has now reached over 1.5 billion. We see this as a powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board.”

Apple's guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes expected revenue of $63-67 billion and gross margin between 38 and 39 percent.
This article, "Apple Reports 1Q 2020 Results: $22.2B Profit on $91.8B Revenue, Best Quarter Ever" first appeared on MacRumors.com

News video: Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections

Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections 02:53

 Apple's fiscal first-quarter results released Tuesday provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded. The company's profits and revenue topped analyst projections.

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings [Video]Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings

Let's talk about Salesforce . The software giant reports its October quarter earnings on Tuesday after the close, and analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of 66 cents per share on $4.45..

American Express shares flex higher as 4Q earnings beat Wall Street estimates

Shares in credit card giant American Express (NYSE:AXP) flexed higher before the New York bell as the company continues its good run, posting fourth quarter...
Proactive Investors

Apple Reports Record First Quarter Results

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 28, 2019. The Company posted...
Business Wire

