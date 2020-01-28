Global  

Apple's Wearables Category Sets All-Time Revenue Record in Q1 2020, Surpassing Mac for the First Time

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
During the first quarter of 2020, Apple's wearables category set a new all-time revenue record, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple's wearables earnings category, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch along with accessories like Beats headphones and HomePod, hit $10 billion, up from $7.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue surpassed Mac revenue for the first time this quarter. Mac revenue was at $7.2 billion in Q1 2020.

According to Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌, Apple could not make enough ‌AirPods‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 devices to meet demand during the quarter, and supplies continue to be low. Cook told Reuters that Apple is "working on both of those very hard."

‌Apple Watch‌ set a new all-time revenue record during the quarter, and more than 75 percent of new customers during the quarter were new to ‌Apple Watch‌. Both ‌AirPods‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ were "must-have holiday gifts," driving growth even as supplies were constrained.

Cook says that Apple's wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 150 company.
News video: Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections

Apple's Banner Holiday-Season Quarter Tops Projections 02:53

 Apple's fiscal first-quarter results released Tuesday provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded. The company's profits and revenue topped analyst projections.

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue record

Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new revenue recordPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Apple reported its first quarter results for fiscal year 2020 this afternoon, offering an important look into the...
The Verge

75% of Apple Watch customers are first time buyers, likely driven by Series 3 promos

Apple’s Wearables business continues to grow substantially every quarter. During Q1 2020, Apple reported Wearables revenue of $10 billion, setting an all-time...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Business Wire

