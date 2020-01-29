Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Translate will soon offer real-time transcription

TechRadar Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Game Awards + Legendary Car Designer Henrik Fisker | Digital Trends Live 12.12.19 [Video]The Game Awards + Legendary Car Designer Henrik Fisker | Digital Trends Live 12.12.19

On the show today: Google launches a cool translate feature through Google Assistant; The 2020 Census could come under fire from phishing and spammers...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 33:18Published

Digital Trends Live 12.12.19 - The Game Awards + Legendary Car Designer Henrik Fisker [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.12.19 - The Game Awards + Legendary Car Designer Henrik Fisker

On the show today: Google launches a cool translate feature through Google Assistant; The 2020 Census could come under fire from phishing and spammers; The Game Awards are tonight - new partnership..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages

If you attend a lot of meetings and lectures, or simply interview people often, transcribing your audio recordings is perhaps the most tedious task in your...
The Next Web Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

shubbaktech

Shubbak Technologies Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages https://t.co/ZU89yd45IT https://t.co/gB4BlGl9Wv 35 seconds ago

thecreativepenn

Joanna Penn Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages https://t.co/3pk0NUdmct via ⁦@thenextweb⁩ 4 minutes ago

paulmfarrell

Paul Farrell Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages https://t.co/Mcy0rBEXkx via @thenextweb This is… https://t.co/JdPRbtg2kd 9 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Google Translate will soon offer real-time transcription (Cat Ellis/TechRadar) https://t.co/fIPWy3ktJE 10 minutes ago

Myriad_Digital

Myriad Digital #Google Translate will soon offer real-time transcription https://t.co/GXzEH5fifw 11 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Google Translate will soon offer real-time transcription https://t.co/dVPHAsuyPe 17 minutes ago

News18Tech

News18 Tech Real-time transcription will soon arrive on Google Translate. #Google #GoogleTranslate @Google https://t.co/f1V0oesexw 28 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Google Translate app will transcribe and translate in real-time soon (Cam Bunton/Pocket-lint : Latest News) https://t.co/v2FSpptFND 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.