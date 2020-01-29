Apple’s record quarter: Don’t try to trick Tim Cook
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Well, here we are again. Apple once again announced its biggest financial quarter of all-time on Tuesday. During the three months that ended calendar 2019, Apple generated a staggering $91.8 billion in revenue, up from the previous record of $88.3 billion generated at the end of calendar-year 2017. The company also generated a record $22.2 billion in profit. Sometime this decade, Apple’s going to drop a $100 billion holiday quarter on us, and I’m not sure my brain can count that high.
In any event, after dunking on us all via press release, it was time for Apple’s executives to do their quarterly ritual of spending an hour on the phone with a handful of questioning financial-industry analysts and a bunch of silent journalists. There’s always something interesting to glean from that call, especially when Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri show restraint and don’t just spend an hour running around the conference room high-fiving.
Apple's fiscal first-quarter results released Tuesday provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded. The company's profits and revenue topped analyst projections.
