HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The HomePod is now available to purchase in India for the first time, with the regional launch of Apple's smart speaker also offering the audio device at the equivalent of $280 after sales tax, and potentially even lower at some retailers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this loveGod RT @appleinsider: #HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/DtypOY7nPR https://t.co/HFuLCCeY60 6 days ago Tech_I_Need HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/ZBeVMx65g4 6 days ago Apple Streem HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/VWxtMkCg5C https://t.co/baBK8TmeMs 6 days ago Rick Watson | Apple Insider News | HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/EK1VcTPMx7 #technology #applenews https://t.co/9qVwuEaCO6 6 days ago primo4k  #HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/dGtYaCvF45 https://t.co/fDzc5CwJNj 1 week ago Jay-Z appleinsider: #HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/cqdNAXrKp3 https://t.co/XDwg8olYQP 1 week ago AppleInsider #HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/DtypOY7nPR https://t.co/HFuLCCeY60 1 week ago Bellware HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch https://t.co/n8zrGQO4Ty 1 week ago