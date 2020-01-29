Global  

HomePod lands in India 23 months after launch

AppleInsider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The HomePod is now available to purchase in India for the first time, with the regional launch of Apple's smart speaker also offering the audio device at the equivalent of $280 after sales tax, and potentially even lower at some retailers.
