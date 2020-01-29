Global  

Kuo: 2021 iPhone With Touch ID Power Button to Feature LCD Display

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Apple plans to release an iPhone with a Touch ID power button on the side of the device in the first half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo has now revealed that the iPhone will feature an LCD display, further suggesting that it will be a lower-cost model. Last month, Kuo claimed the device will lack Face ID, allowing it to have a nearly edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch.
Kuo said the fingerprint solution will be capacitive and sport a "new design" for an improved user experience, but he did not elaborate.

Last month, Kuo claimed that the so-called "iPhone SE 2 Plus" will feature a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display, suggesting that its size will fall somewhere between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11. The device could complement higher-end iPhones with both Face ID and under-display Touch ID in Apple's 2021 lineup.
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, Touch ID, Face ID, TF International Securities, 2021 iPhones

This article, "Kuo: 2021 iPhone With Touch ID Power Button to Feature LCD Display" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
