New Emojis Coming in 2020 Include Polar Bear, Bubble Tea, Teapot, Seal, Feather, Dodo, Black Cat, Magic Wand and More

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Unicode Consortium today announced the finalized Emoji 13 characters that will be introduced alongside Unicode 13 in 2020, and which will eventually be adopted by Apple for use on the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and more.

There are a total of 62 new emojis included in the Emoji 13 update, such as smiling face with tear, polar bear, seal, bubble tea, pickup truck, fondue, teapot, magic wand, beetle, and piñata.

Disguised face, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, anatomical lungs, ninja, person feeding baby, people hugging, black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, dodo, feather, cockroach, fly, worm, potted plant, blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, rock, wood, hut, roller skate, nesting dolls, sewing needle, knot, toothbrush, and window are some of the other options, with a full list of all new emojis available from Emojipedia.
The update also includes 55 gender and skin-tone variants, along with new gender-inclusive emojis that can be used as an alternative to gendered versions, such as person with veil and person with tuxedo rather than the current woman/man options.

Apple will adopt the new Unicode 13 emoji characters at some point in 2020, likely in the fall as an update to iOS 14. Apple last year introduced Unicode 12 emojis in the iOS 13.2 update that was released in October.Tag: emoji

This article, "New Emojis Coming in 2020 Include Polar Bear, Bubble Tea, Teapot, Seal, Feather, Dodo, Black Cat, Magic Wand and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

