primo4k  The creators of #DespicableMe are reportedly close to signing a deal with #AppleTV+ to produce a musical comedy sta… https://t.co/5vzF1MVMrZ 31 minutes ago ThoseLittleStickers "Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy" https://t.co/En2CZqXvZ8 #TLS #News 35 minutes ago MacHash Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy https://t.co/cxa6V0JDqJ $AAPL https://t.co/XftfDWhXFO 46 minutes ago twood3 RT @appleinsider: The creators of #DespicableMe are reportedly close to signing a deal with #AppleTV+ to produce a musical comedy starring… 50 minutes ago Asif APPLE: Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy: The creators of "Despicable Me" are reportedl… https://t.co/l33MMEGHz1 52 minutes ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy https://t.co/YbERMzxV4S https://t.co/8OR5euKDVd 56 minutes ago iRepairPlus Trending - Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy https://t.co/PKVQAtv4Np… https://t.co/D8pTYAWk9O 56 minutes ago Jay-Z appleinsider: The creators of #DespicableMe are reportedly close to signing a deal with #AppleTV+ to produce a musi… https://t.co/BQNHKEnbJv 58 minutes ago