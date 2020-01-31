Global  

Apple TV+ to sign 'SNL' star Cecily Strong for musical comedy

AppleInsider Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The creators of "Despicable Me" are reportedly close to signing a deal with Apple TV+ to produce a musical comedy starring "Saturday Night Live" regular Cecily Strong.
The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes [Video]The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes

The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes Plot synopsis: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:35Published

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award! [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award! The writer-and-actress was celebrating her two Golden Globe wins at Amazon's afterparty in Los Angeles and was letting people get their picture taken with her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published


Cecily Strong to Star in Apple Musical Comedy From ‘SNL’ Creator Lorne Michaels

Cecily Strong to Star in Apple Musical Comedy From ‘SNL’ Creator Lorne MichaelsApple is in final negotiations for a musical comedy that would star “SNL” castmember Cecily Strong. The series revolves around a couple on a backpacking...
The Wrap


