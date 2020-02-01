Global  

Apple Closes All Stores, Corporate Offices, and Contact Centers in China Through February 9 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

MacRumours.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Apple today announced that it has closed all of its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9 due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, out of an abundance of caution.
In a statement shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said it will continue to closely monitor the situation:

Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the Coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it. Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9. Apple's online store in China remains open. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and we look forward to reopening our stores as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. More information about the virus and how to protect yourself is available on its website.Related Roundup: Apple Stores
This article, "Apple Closes All Stores, Corporate Offices, and Contact Centers in China Through February 9 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak" first appeared on MacRumors.com

