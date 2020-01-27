Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

A new ad for Apple Arcade released today blends the real world with the virtual one while showcasing several games available on the service, including LEGO Builder's Journey and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.



Apple Arcade launched in September, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month in the United States. The latest titles include co-operative augmented reality game Secret Oops! and family-friendly battle royale game Butter Royale.



The one-minute ad is accompanied by an animated "livestream" of Oceanhorn 2, another game available on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade has also taken over Apple.com, possibly as part of a larger advertising campaign timed with the Super Bowl today.



This article, "Watch the Latest Apple Arcade Ad: 'A New World to Play In'" first appeared on MacRumors.com



