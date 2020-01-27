Watch the Latest Apple Arcade Ad: 'A New World to Play In'
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () A new ad for Apple Arcade released today blends the real world with the virtual one while showcasing several games available on the service, including LEGO Builder's Journey and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.
Apple Arcade launched in September, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month in the United States. The latest titles include co-operative augmented reality game Secret Oops! and family-friendly battle royale game Butter Royale.
The one-minute ad is accompanied by an animated "livestream" of Oceanhorn 2, another game available on Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade has also taken over Apple.com, possibly as part of a larger advertising campaign timed with the Super Bowl today.Tags: Apple ads, Apple Arcade
This article, "Watch the Latest Apple Arcade Ad: 'A New World to Play In'" first appeared on MacRumors.com
The Seat Leon is clearly the bestseller of the Spanish VW subsidiary. With the 4th generation, Seat is now presenting a Leon that is strongly reminiscent of the new VW Golf on the inside and completely..
Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..