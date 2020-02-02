Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

An allegedly leaked video showing Samsung's upcoming "Galaxy Z Flip" has been shared online, offering a hands-on preview of what the company's second attempt at a folding phone will look like.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB



— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020Shared on Twitter by mobile leaker Ben Geskin, the short clip shows the clamshell-like device in action for the first time. The Galaxy Z Flip is reminiscent of a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone, making it small enough to easily fit into a pocket.



The handset appears to have two cameras on the back next to a digital clock readout, similar to the alleged leaked images we saw in December. What isn't clear is whether the model uses the previously rumored "ultra-thin glass" that Samsung is said to have developed in an effort to avoid the display issues that plagued the Galaxy Fold, which uses a plastic screen.



The 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be more affordable than its book-style predecessor, which costs $1,980 in the U.S. Motorola announced in November the resurrection of its Razr brand in the form of a similar-looking vertically folding Android phone. The new mid-range Razr will cost $1,499 when it's released next month.



The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S11 (possibly called the "Galaxy S20") at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11.

There are no rumors suggesting that Apple has plans to release a foldable smartphone anytime soon, but Apple is undoubtedly looking into foldable devices given that rival companies are coming out with them. In the past, Apple has patented some foldable display technology, and a rumor earlier this year suggested Samsung has provided folding display samples to Apple.Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip



This article, "Alleged Leaked Video Shows Samsung 'Galaxy Z Flip' in Action" first appeared on MacRumors.com



