Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch

Apple today shared a "first look" video featuring "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," an upcoming Apple TV Plus show that's set to debut on Friday, February 7.



"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" follows a team of video game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular World of Warcraft-style video game.



The series was created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on long running series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Day doesn't star in the show, but McElhenney plays the video game director.



In the first look spot, McElhenney says the show is a "testament to the madness that is a video game development company." David Hornsby, who plays Cricket on "Always Sunny" and has a role in the new series, says the show "comes from the people that make Always Sunny," which "gives the flavor for a lot of the comedy."

Apple has ordered nine half-hour episodes, and when "Mythic Quest" debuts, it will be one of the first comedy shows on the ‌Apple TV‌+ service, joining existing shows that include "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "See," "Servant," and "The Morning Show."



