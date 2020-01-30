Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch

Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch

MacRumours.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Apple today shared a "first look" video featuring "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," an upcoming Apple TV Plus show that's set to debut on Friday, February 7.

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" follows a team of video game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular World of Warcraft-style video game.

The series was created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on long running series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Day doesn't star in the show, but McElhenney plays the video game director.

In the first look spot, McElhenney says the show is a "testament to the madness that is a video game development company." David Hornsby, who plays Cricket on "Always Sunny" and has a role in the new series, says the show "comes from the people that make Always Sunny," which "gives the flavor for a lot of the comedy."
Apple has ordered nine half-hour episodes, and when "Mythic Quest" debuts, it will be one of the first comedy shows on the ‌Apple TV‌+ service, joining existing shows that include "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "See," "Servant," and "The Morning Show."Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet Season 1

Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet Season 1 02:05

 Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet Season 1 Trailer - First Look AppleTV Promo Trailer HD The series is set in "a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways." Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is an upcoming American comedy...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals [Video]Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: on the red carpet at the Apple TV+'s “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” premiere held at the Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles,..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 03:03Published

Jessie Ennis “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Premiere Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Jessie Ennis “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage: Jessie Ennis on the red carpet at the Apple TV+'s “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” premiere held at the Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome in Los..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ review: 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' is funny and incisive

The latest series to launch on Apple TV+ is the service's first comedy series. It's a clever, sometimes hilarious look at life in the offices of a gaming...
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Mac

Rob McElhenney is Supported by Kaitlin Olson & Charlie Day at 'Mythic Quest' Premiere!

Rob McElhenney had the support of his closet friends during his big night! The 42-year-old actor had the support of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yogesh_Rya

Yogesh Rya RT @MacRumors: Apple Shares ‘First Look’ at ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/EQHqfv1l8y by @julipuli htt… 3 hours ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/x7W9sF1gad - Apple… https://t.co/JlWaY1l5hN 4 hours ago

staticmm

Static Multimedia #AppleTV shares a funny first look at upcoming #comedy 'Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet' https://t.co/5iY3fJiLmB 5 hours ago

myinternetdotmy

MalaysiaInternet.my Apple Shares ‘First Look’ at ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/dm0XAkNkHa https://t.co/t2eIvlAJBa 6 hours ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/qjSghW5e6O $AAPL https://t.co/RD3viwd096 6 hours ago

WebWizSolutions

The WebWizard Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/xwa591jzRD https://t.co/m9hn2a4Aoh 8 hours ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple Shares First Look at Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet Ahead of Friday Launch (Juli Clover/MacRumors) https://t.co/CSebtHvFTS 9 hours ago

lillerik

Erik Hoffman Apple Shares 'First Look' at 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Ahead of Friday Launch https://t.co/JWyptEquXr 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.