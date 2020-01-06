Global  

US DoJ antitrust probe interviewing developers over Apple's App Store activity

AppleInsider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Developers of iOS apps have been interviewed by investigators working for the US Justice Department about Apple's App Store, as part of an antitrust probe into major tech companies and their control over digital marketplaces, and whether they are competing fairly.
 The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government&apos;s investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

