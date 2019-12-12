Global  

Philips Hue smart bulb allows hackers to attack your network

AppleInsider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Owners of Philips Hue smart bulbs are being urged to check its firmware, after the publication of a vulnerability in how the accessories communicate with each other over Zigbee could allow an attacker to gain control over the whole home network.
