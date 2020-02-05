QLED TV: Samsung's panel technology explained



Recent related videos from verified sources Advertisers Are Rebooting Their Content: Samsung Ads’ Kim The idea that brands can be content producers and publishers is no longer a new one. But, after perhaps 15 years in which marketers have done that, ow times are changing, according to an executive who.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:40Published 5 hours ago TVSquared’s Kinsella Offers OTT Attribution With A Twist Thew new science of TV advertising is all about generating real, measurable business results - not simply getting a message out to viewers. Over the last year, we have seen several technology companies.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:07Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this