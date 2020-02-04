Apple News accepting questions for the New Hampshire Democratic Debate

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire.
However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa.
The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday afternoon.
The new votes released cover 75% of Iowa's precincts.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained the...
Seven Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to face off in a debate at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state’s voters will... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •9to5Mac •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com