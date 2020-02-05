Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates to developers, one week after the release of iOS 13.3.1 with new toggle for turning off the U1 chip.



iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. On the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the beta must be installed using the configuration profile.

There's no word on what's included in the iOS 13.4 update, but as a major 13.x update, it could include minor design changes and feature tweaks along with bug fixes for issues not able to be addressed in iOS 13.3.1.



Once we download the software and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article if anything notable is found.

*What's New in iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 beta 1*- *Location Services* - When an app requests the Always authorization for the first time after being authorized for While Using the App, the iPhone or iPad will immediately show the authorization prompt.



- *Keyboard Shortcuts* - On the ‌iPad‌, there are new keyboard shortcuts for Photos for navigating between tabs, search, and create albums. In full screen mode, there are also keyboard shortcuts for deleting photos, duplicating photos, and entering Edit mode.



- *iCloud Folder Sharing* - ‌iCloud‌ folder sharing, a feature first introduced when iOS 13 was shown off at WWDC, is finally available to use.



- *Universal iOS/macOS Purchases* - With the new betas and the Xcode 11.4 software, Apple is allowing developers who make Mac and iOS apps to sell them together in a single bundle, something that has not previously been possible.



This article, "Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to Developers" first appeared on MacRumors.com



