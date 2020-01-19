iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Apple still has plenty left in store for iOS 13 before moving on to iOS 14 (which we will likely hear about this summer at WWDC). A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, it has begun beta testing iOS 13.4.



*What's new in iOS and iPadOS 13.4*



We don't yet know what's new in the iOS and iPadOS 13.4 betas. There are no release notes yet, and the community has not yet discovered any major features. We'll update this article as significant changes are discovered.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

