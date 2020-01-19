Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers

iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers

Macworld Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Apple still has plenty left in store for iOS 13 before moving on to iOS 14 (which we will likely hear about this summer at WWDC). A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, it has begun beta testing iOS 13.4.

*What's new in iOS and iPadOS 13.4*

We don't yet know what's new in the iOS and iPadOS 13.4 betas. There are no release notes yet, and the community has not yet discovered any major features. We'll update this article as significant changes are discovered.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Find Your Own Phone Number on iOS or Android [Video]How To Find Your Own Phone Number on iOS or Android

If you've ever wondered where your phone saves your own phone number, this is the guide to help you find it. Whether you have an Android or an iOS device, we show you where you can go on your..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13 [Video]How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these...

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates to developers, one week after the release of iOS 13.3.1 with new toggle for turning...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5MacThe Verge

All the changes in iOS 13.4: CarKey, iCloud folder sharing, Memoji, & more

Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 13.4 to developers and in it come a slew of changes, many of them quite substantial. Let's take a look at what you can...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl RT @9to5mac: Apple releases first developer betas of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4 https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

rapmno

mnopqrstu iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers https://t.co/B5B3uIhlej 12 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple releases first betas for macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 https://t.co/EwbCjZhXxO… https://t.co/UPwxf3BA7a 23 minutes ago

Technik_fuchs

Technik Fuchs RT @macworld: iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers https://t.co/Txk7xchi5d https://t.co/sy7uMafh9I 1 hour ago

macworld

Macworld iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers https://t.co/Txk7xchi5d https://t.co/sy7uMafh9I 1 hour ago

iWazowski

Mike Wazowski Apple Releases iOS 13.4 Beta [Download]: Apple has released iOS 13.4 beta and iPadOS 13.4 beta to developers for te… https://t.co/7ZWl1Hfb4z 1 hour ago

pun15her71

Ted Danielowicz Apple releases first betas for macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2... https://t.co/blXrJD1zQT 2 hours ago

danirivero2009

Dani Rivero  RT @appleinsider: Apple has restarted its beta cycle once more, offering the first developer betas for #iOS 13.4, #iPadOS 13.4, #tvOS 13.4,… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.