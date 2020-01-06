Global  

DoubleTake App Turns Your iPhone Into a Multi-Cam Studio

TechNewsWorld Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
DoubleTake App Turns Your iPhone Into a Multi-Cam StudioA new iPhone app allows you to capture two high-quality video streams simultaneously from any of the mobile device's cameras. Called "DoubleTake," the free software is produced by FiLMiC, which also makes a pro style video capture and editing app for the iPhone. With DoubleTake, you can shoot two 1080p video streams at the same time, in either landscape or portrait mode.
