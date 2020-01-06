DoubleTake App Turns Your iPhone Into a Multi-Cam Studio Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new iPhone app allows you to capture two high-quality video streams simultaneously from any of the mobile device's cameras. Called "DoubleTake," the free software is produced by FiLMiC, which also makes a pro style video capture and editing app for the iPhone. With DoubleTake, you can shoot two 1080p video streams at the same time, in either landscape or portrait mode. A new iPhone app allows you to capture two high-quality video streams simultaneously from any of the mobile device's cameras. Called "DoubleTake," the free software is produced by FiLMiC, which also makes a pro style video capture and editing app for the iPhone. With DoubleTake, you can shoot two 1080p video streams at the same time, in either landscape or portrait mode. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published on January 6, 2020

Tweets about this Digitalmunition DoubleTake App Turns Your iPhone Into a Multi-Cam Studio https://t.co/aVGkPR6SQb 1 week ago