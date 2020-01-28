Global  

Apple eyeing $399 'iPhone SE 2' launch in March

AppleInsider Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Apple is said to be ramping up production of a new low-cost iPhone model with a view to a launch in March, with the potential "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" anticipated to be sold at the same price as the original iPhone SE.
iPhone SE 2 Expected This March

iPhone SE 2 Expected This March

 iPhone SE 2 Expected This March

Apple just made more money than ever before thanks to the iPhone 11 [Video]Apple just made more money than ever before thanks to the iPhone 11

Apple brought in more than $51 billion in revenue from the iPhone alone during the first quarter of 2020.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Case Makers Readying 'iPhone SE 2' Cases Ahead of Low-Cost iPhone Launch

Apple is rumored to be working on a low-cost iPhone that could launch within the next few months, and as with any new imminent ‌iPhone‌ launch, case makers...
MacRumours.com

Verizon offering iPhone 11 BOGO FREE with a year of Disney+ included, more

Verizon is offering Apple’s latest iPhone 11 *buy-one-get-one-free* when you add a new line on its Unlimited plan. Essentially, when you buy an iPhone 11 at...
9to5Toys


