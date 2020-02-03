Valentine's Day Deals Offer Savings on the Best Apple Accessories From Tile, Twelve South, Anker, and More

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Now that we're close to Valentine's Day on February 14, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories this month. To keep track of all the sales and offers, we've accumulated each retailer's offer in this article, ranging on sales from useful portable battery packs to Bluetooth trackers and much more.



Most of the sales tracked below will last through February 14, unless otherwise noted.

*Tile*Tile has a few "Sweetheart Deals" this week, offering a 4-pack of Tile Mate or 4-pack of Tile Sticker Bluetooth trackers that you can share with your significant other. You can save up to $20 in this sale, with both tracker packs priced at $49.99.

· Tile Mate 4-pack - $49.99, down from $69.99· Tile Sticker 4-pack - $49.99, down from $59.99



*Twelve South*Twelve South is joining in on the Valentine's Day sales, offering special bundles that include two complimentary products at a discounted price. Be sure to visit Twelve South's website to shop for every bundle, and you can check the prices for each listed below.

· BookBook for iPhone + HiRise Wireless Charging Stand - $109.99, down from $149.99· AirFly Duo + AirSnap - $63.99-$74.99, down from $84.99-$99.99· TimePorter + PlugBug Duo - $79.99, down from $109.99· PowerPic BOGO Free - $79.99, down from $159.99· Journal products - 20 percent off



*Pad & Quill*Pad & Quill's Valentine's Day sale is discounting a variety of iPhone cases, MacBook cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. These products have their discounts automatically applied, but you can add the code "Valentine" to get an additional 15 percent off during the event.

You can also use the code "BAGS20" for 20 percent off any leather bag.

*Official iPhone 11 Cases*On Amazon this week, you can save on Apple's own official leather and silicone iPhone cases. Silicone cases start at around $30 for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which is around $10 in savings.

Similarly, you can save about $10 on the leather cases for the latest iPhones, with many of these models priced around $40. Not every color option is on sale, and the new Smart Battery Case options are also not being discounted, but for everything else we've provided links below to find the case for your iPhone 11 model.· iPhone 11 - silicone / clear· iPhone 11 Pro - silicone / leather / clear· iPhone 11 Pro Max - silicone / leather / clear



However, if you have an older model iPhone, you do have a chance to get a Smart Battery Case at a discount. Amazon has this accessory for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS at $99.99, down from $129.00. That's a lowest-ever price, and the best sale currently available online. The iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case is on sale for $102.

*Anker*On its own website, Anker is offering up to 30 percent off multi-colored 10,000 mAh capacity portable chargers. You can get the PowerCore Slim (classic finish) for $31.99, down from $41.99 in Arctic White, Terracotta Rose, Deep Sea Indigo, and Dark Olive.

Additionally, the PowerCore III (fabric finish) is available for $34.99, down from $49.99 in Sun Kissed Coral, Venetian Red, and Winter Sage. Anker noted that this sale has limited quantities and it will expire this Friday, February 14.



On Amazon, Anker also has a few solid power bank discounts happening this week, which we've listed below.· PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $21.24, down from $25.99· PowerCore 20,100 mAh - $38.24, down from $49.99· PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh - $79.99, down from $99.99



*Casetify*Casetify has its usual range of colorful iPhone cases on sale this Valentine's week. If you buy two cases, you'll get 20 percent off your order and free shipping by using the code "WITHLOVE". This sale only lasts today.

Beyond iPhone cases, Casetify also offers Apple Watch Bands, AirPods cases, Lightning cables, and wireless charging pads in its Valentine's sale.

*Nimble*Nimble is selling a few limited edition 5-Day Portable Chargers for Valentine's Day, and they come with free engravings related to the holiday. You can get these for $89.95, down from $99.95.

Otherwise, Nimble also has a sale going on for its Upgrade Kits, which include portable chargers, cables, car chargers, and wall chargers, and start at $94.95, with savings reaching up to $54.80 off original prices.

*OWC*OWC still has a solid sale going on for the HomePod, discounting the White speaker to $204.99, from $299.00. This is a brand-new HomePod in non-retail packaging, and with OWC's own 1-Year Fulfilled Limited Warranty.

*Mophie*Mophie this week is discounting older models of the Juice Pack Air, including for the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, and XS Max. All of these models are on sale for $59.95, down from $99.95. If you use our exclusive promo code "MACRUMORS25", you can take an additional 25 percent off one item.

You can also get the 7.5W Wireless Charging Base for $19.95, down from $59.95, and the 10W Charge Stream Desk Stand is on sale for $29.95, down from $69.95. More accessories are marked down on Mophie's sale page, including screen protectors and power banks.

*Other Valentine's Day Sales*



· Adorama - Save on DualShock 4 controllers, Bose speakers, Fitbits, and more· Bose - Save on headphones and speakers, with free shipping and free returns· Harber London - Buy two items and get 20 percent off your order· Harman Audio/JBL - Save on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, sound bars, and more· Newegg - Save on laptops, gaming mice, and more



