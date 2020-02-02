‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ review: A funny look at the serious side of game development

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

I’m so happy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet exists. So much about it sounds implausible. For one, it’s a workplace comedy set at a game studio that makes an MMORPG in the vein of World of Warcraft, and the miserable little misanthropes within are busy preparing for the launch of their first expansion. Games, for all the talk about how they bring in more money than movies these days, almost never get this kind of mainstream attention on TV. For another, it’s made by executive producers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz, best known for their work with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.



And here’s the chaser: All of this was made possible by none other than Apple, which normally plays so poorly with the mainstream game industry that I recently said a third-party streaming service delivered the best gaming experience we’re probably going to see on a Mac for years. (It’s worth noting, though, that few genres cater so strongly to Mac players like the MMORPG.) Somehow, with such a baffling mix of ingredients, there’s plenty to feast on at this banquet. I’m already craving seconds.



