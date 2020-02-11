Global  

Apple Releases Swift Playgrounds App for Mac

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Apple today released a Catalyst-based Swift Playgrounds app for the Mac, which was built from the existing Swift Playgrounds app for the iPad.
Like Swift Playgrounds for ‌iPad‌, Swift Playgrounds for Mac is designed to provide exercises and challenges to help users learn the basics of coding. The app requires no coding knowledge to use and is ideal for students who are just starting out with coding.
Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and ‌iPad‌ that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided "Learn to Code" lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences.

Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it's perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today's most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and ‌iPad‌.

Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available from the Mac App Store as of today, and it is a free download. [Direct Link]Tag: Swift Playgrounds

This article, "Apple Releases Swift Playgrounds App for Mac" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Apple launches Swift Playgrounds app for the Mac, built using Catalyst

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds application is now available on Mac. The app was originally released for the iPad in 2016, but now Apple has brought it to the Mac as...
9to5Mac

Catalyst version of Swift Playgrounds launches on Mac App Store

Apple's Swift Playgrounds, an app that teaches you how to code via small game like experiences, has launched on the Mac App Store for the first time.
AppleInsider

