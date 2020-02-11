Apple Releases Swift Playgrounds App for Mac

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Apple today released a Catalyst-based Swift Playgrounds app for the Mac, which was built from the existing Swift Playgrounds app for the iPad.

Like Swift Playgrounds for ‌iPad‌, Swift Playgrounds for Mac is designed to provide exercises and challenges to help users learn the basics of coding. The app requires no coding knowledge to use and is ideal for students who are just starting out with coding.

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and ‌iPad‌ that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided "Learn to Code" lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences.



Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it's perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today's most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and ‌iPad‌.



Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available from the Mac App Store as of today, and it is a free download. [Direct Link]Tag: Swift Playgrounds



