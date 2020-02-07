Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Smartphones With 5G Connectivity, New Cameras, $1,000 to $1,400 Price Range and More

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung today introduced its Galaxy S20 5G lineup, featuring the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones with 5G connectivity, new camera technology, and more.



The Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, the Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. All three displays are full screen with small camera cutouts and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, facial recognition capabilities, HDR10+ certification, and 120Hz refresh rates.

The Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra work with both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, while the Galaxy S20 is limited to sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. mmWave is the fastest 5G, but will be limited to major urban areas, while the slower sub-6GHz network will be more widespread.Galaxy S20 Ultra



Samsung's entry-level Galaxy S20 features a triple-lens camera setup with 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.Galaxy S20+



The Galaxy S20+ features the same cameras, along with a fourth "Depth Vision" camera, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, along with the Depth Vision Camera.



Samsung says all of the cameras in the new smartphones are able to let in more light for better images in poor lighting conditions, and the S20 Ultra can shift dynamically between a 108-megapixel mode and a 12-megapixel mode.Galaxy S20 Ultra Cameras



All three smartphones feature "Space Zoom" that allows users to zoom in up to 30x on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, while the S20 Ultra has 10x lossless zoom for a total of 100x zoom.



A "Single Take" feature lets the Galaxy S20 smartphones take a number of photos and videos at once, like live focus, cropped, ultra wide, and more, and then use AI to recommend the best shot of the bunch.



The new smartphones support 8K video shooting with "Super Steady" and anti-rolling stabilization features. There are also 10-megapixel front-facing camera setups on each of the new smartphones.Samsung Galaxy S20



All of the new smartphones are powered by a 7-nanometer 64-bit Octa-Core processor. The S20 and S20+ offer 12GB RAM, while the S20 Ultra offers 12 or 16GB depending on the model purchased. Storage starts at 128GB, but a 512GB option is available for the higher-end devices.



The S20 features a 4,000mAh battery, the S20+ features a 4,500mAh battery, and the S20 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery. Fast wireless charging is supported and the smartphones ship with a 25W charger.



Samsung is offering the smartphones in multiple colors. The S20 is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink, while the S20+ is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black. The S20 Ultra is available in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.



The new Samsung smartphones will be available for purchase on March 6, with pre-orders to kick off on February 21. Pricing starts at $999.99 for the Galaxy S20 5G, $1,199.99 for the Galaxy S20+ 5G, and $1,399.99 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.



Alongside the new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone and the Galaxy Buds+, coming on February 14 for $149.

The Galaxy Buds+ are Samsung's latest AirPods competitor, featuring a two-way speaker for improved sound, three microphones, longer 11-hour battery life, and improved connectivity. MacRumors videographer Dan is attending Samsung's Unpacked event and Samsung is allowing members of the media to test out the devices after the announcements are finished, so we'll have a hands-on video coming later today featuring the Galaxy Z Flip and the new Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Tag: Samsung



This article, "Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Smartphones With 5G Connectivity, New Cameras, $1,000 to $1,400 Price Range and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



