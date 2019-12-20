Global  

Rumor: Apple developing 'AirPods Pro Lite' headphone model

AppleInsider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A report outlining Apple's supply chain operations amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak mentions the company is working on a new headphone product called "AirPod[s] Pro Lite," a potential low-cost version of AirPods Pro or a next-generation AirPods.
