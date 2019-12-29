Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - $999 premium smartphones head-to-head

iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 - $999 premium smartphones head-to-head

AppleInsider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 are the lower-end gateways into super-premium smartphones, and the long-time competitors are pushing for bigger specs than ever to win over customers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far· The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both cheaper and have longer battery life than Apple's entire AirPods lineup — and they now work with iPhone.  · How much...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable9to5Google

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Smartphones With 5G Connectivity, New Cameras, $1,000 to $1,400 Price Range and More

At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung today introduced its Galaxy S20 5G lineup, featuring the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones with 5G...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vishalfast007

Vishal Shah ® Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S20 stacks up against the iPhone 11 Pro https://t.co/5dU8KbnvJD via @vishalfast007 7 minutes ago

hendrafael

Hendra Wong should I get Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now or wait for Apple iPhone 12 in September? 14 minutes ago

Sy74773236

Sy Barnes #S20mcj2032/12 A week ago, the newly-launched $1,500 Motorola RAZR flip phone which is twice the cost of an iPhone… https://t.co/quSD30StqV 15 minutes ago

CherrHyu74

CherrHYU74 Hi, Save 300$ and it's very credible，100% Lowest Price Guaranteed,Apple iPhone 11 Pro $530、Samsung Galaxy Note9 $63… https://t.co/ew6H6R0iMz 21 minutes ago

CherrHyu74

CherrHYU74 WOWO, SURPRISED!i want to share a service to you, you've got a very low price,Apple iPhone 11 Pro $530、Samsung Gala… https://t.co/zmNIjTLIHN 22 minutes ago

MujuniR

mujuni rogers Now Android users we can also talk have been feeling bad to find someone using an iPhone worth 450k and another us… https://t.co/2xyEkpMaa5 26 minutes ago

wonderlandgmbh

Wonderland Real Estate & Investment GmbH Samsung’s Answer to iPhone Is a Galaxy of Partnerships https://t.co/fSUE44pQJA by @technology 27 minutes ago

wirelessheadph4

wirelessheadphone Wireless Earbuds – Alpatronix HX500 Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones TWS In Ear Wireless Earphones Rechargeable Ster… https://t.co/NtOTteG6lX 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.