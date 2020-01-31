Global  

Apple Watch of the future could have a modular back for upgrades & new sensors

AppleInsider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Future versions of the Apple Watch could be upgradable, with the addition of a modular section to the back that adds new sensors and functionality to the wearable device, or to enhance the existing functions like battery life.
Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain leather Lowry Apple Watch Band at 25% off

Pad & Quill, makers of some of the most gorgeous Apple gear accessories out there, is introducing its new Lowry Leather Apple Watch Band today. Inspired by the...
9to5Toys

Future Apple Watches may have Digital Crown with touch and light sensors

Apple continues to work on maximizing the benefits and capabilities of the Apple Watch's Digital Crown, with research surfacing regarding how the physical...
AppleInsider


