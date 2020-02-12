Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna

The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna

TechRadar Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset. It's a battle of..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature [Video]Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature

The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Designing 5G iPhone Antenna Module In-House After Being Dissatisfied With Qualcomm's Version

Apple is designing the antenna module that will be used in its 5G iPhones in-house because it was unhappy with the version that Qualcomm designed, reports Fast...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

Rumor suggests Apple's 5G iPhone could rely on a custom antenna

For years, leaks and rumors have targeted 2020 for the arrival of Apple's first iPhone with 5G capabilities. Now we're in the year, and carriers are starting to...
engadget Also reported by •9to5MacSeekingAlpha

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/inRqNJBi0r 23 minutes ago

techradar

TechRadar The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/kdQ9gyypLl 35 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/JRYC9ON3Fs https://t.co/5rzucu9kvs 2 hours ago

christyvideo

Christyvideo The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/VfcqXjaQtW 2 hours ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/J6fzEZPbUj https://t.co/HYRxLIG3rn 2 hours ago

blog4forall

Blog4all The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/tfa6POX9Uf https://t.co/ktLJBctJaQ 2 hours ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/qLYV3kBuJq https://t.co/2uhcWXwrUM 2 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat The iPhone 12 could come with a custom-made Apple 5G antenna https://t.co/qLYV3kBuJq https://t.co/2uhcWXwrUM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.